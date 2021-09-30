U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, The Marine Corps Air Station commanding officer, Capt. Kawauchi, commanding officer of Izumo, and Japan Self-Defense Force tours the Izumo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. This utilization of MCAS Iwakuni for bilateral training and operations enhances the regional security of Japan and reinforces the U.S.’s ability to uphold its agreements under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6862934
|VIRIN:
|210930-M-MY099-1122
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.55 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT