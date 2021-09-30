JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, The Marine Corps Air Station commanding officer, Capt. Kawauchi, commanding officer of Izumo, and Japan Self-Defense Force tours the Izumo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. This utilization of MCAS Iwakuni for bilateral training and operations enhances the regional security of Japan and reinforces the U.S.’s ability to uphold its agreements under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

