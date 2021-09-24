CFAO Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration 2021

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan. (Sept. 24, 2021) Yeoman 2nd Class Isaac Holliday, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, acts as master of ceremonies for the CFAO Hispanic Heritage Month celebration held on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 24, 2021. The event was presented by the CFAO multicultural committee. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

