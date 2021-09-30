U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Sailors with U.S. 7th Fleet coordinate joint strikes in support of naval operations during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The Marine Corps and Navy leveraged integrated command and control and joint sensors to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of sea control and sea denial in contested maritime environments. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with 7th Fleet to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 02:58 Photo ID: 6862812 VIRIN: 210930-M-MO251-1014 Resolution: 512x391 Size: 64.41 KB Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines and Sailors Coordinate Joint Strikes, by LCpl Lorenzo Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.