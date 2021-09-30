Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines and Sailors Coordinate Joint Strikes

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Sailors with U.S. 7th Fleet coordinate joint strikes in support of naval operations during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. The Marine Corps and Navy leveraged integrated command and control and joint sensors to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of sea control and sea denial in contested maritime environments. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with 7th Fleet to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors Coordinate Joint Strikes, by LCpl Lorenzo Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

