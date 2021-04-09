Thoughts or Questions

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Afghanistan national sits in her wheelchair while being housed at Rhine Ordinance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany on Sept. 4, 2021. She is one of the 17,000 refugees that fled from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Warren Spearman Jr.)

