Thoughts or Questions

An Afghanistan national sits in her wheelchair while being housed at Rhine Ordinance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany on Sept. 4, 2021. She is one of the 17,000 refugees that fled from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Warren Spearman Jr.)

Date Taken: 09.04.2021