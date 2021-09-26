USS Essex ARG, 11th MEU Conduct Kuwait Training

CAMP GERBER, Kuwait (Sept. 27, 2021) Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) unload equipment from a landing craft air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, during sustainment training at Camp Gerber, Kuwait, Sept. 27. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
