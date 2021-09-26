CAMP GERBER, Kuwait (Sept. 27, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Anthony Lopuszanski, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, signals to a landing craft air cushion during sustainment training at Camp Gerber, Kuwait, Sept. 27. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 01:56 Photo ID: 6862764 VIRIN: 210926-M-OY115-1003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 293.18 KB Location: CAMP GERBER, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex ARG, 11th MEU Conduct Kuwait Training [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.