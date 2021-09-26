Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex ARG, 11th MEU Conduct Kuwait Training [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Essex ARG, 11th MEU Conduct Kuwait Training

    CAMP GERBER, KUWAIT

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    CAMP GERBER, Kuwait (Sept. 27, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Anthony Lopuszanski, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, signals to a landing craft air cushion during sustainment training at Camp Gerber, Kuwait, Sept. 27. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 01:56
    Photo ID: 6862764
    VIRIN: 210926-M-OY115-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 293.18 KB
    Location: CAMP GERBER, KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex ARG, 11th MEU Conduct Kuwait Training [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

