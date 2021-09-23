1/1 ADA soldiers conduct Gunnery Table VII evaluations

U.S. Army soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1/1 ADA), 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, redeploy an antennae mast group attached to a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during a Gunnery Table VII evaluation on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. Soldiers with 1/1 ADA participated in the field training exercise in order to be able to quickly dismount and redeploy heavy equipment for the Patriot missile defense system from one location to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

