    1/1 ADA soldiers conduct Gunnery Table VII evaluations [Image 11 of 17]

    1/1 ADA soldiers conduct Gunnery Table VII evaluations

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Army soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1/1 ADA), 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, undress their Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear next to a Humvee during a Gunnery Table VII evaluation on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. Soldiers with 1/1 ADA participated in the field training exercise in order to be able to quickly dismount and redeploy heavy equipment for the Patriot missile defense system from one location to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 20:58
    Photo ID: 6862625
    VIRIN: 210923-M-TX547-1396
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/1 ADA soldiers conduct Gunnery Table VII evaluations [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Ryan Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1/1 ADA soldiers conduct Gunnery Table VII evaluations

    field training exercise
    drill
    FTX
    radar
    Army
    battery

