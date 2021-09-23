U.S. Army Sgt. Alexandra Arzola, a signal support systems specialist with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1/1 ADA), 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, gives a thumbs-up to her crew during a Gunnery Table VII evaluation on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2021. Soldiers with 1/1 ADA participated in the field training exercise in order to be able to quickly dismount and redeploy heavy equipment for the Patriot missile defense system from one location to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6862621
|VIRIN:
|210923-M-TX547-1270
|Resolution:
|5071x3381
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1/1 ADA soldiers conduct Gunnery Table VII evaluations [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Ryan Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1/1 ADA soldiers conduct Gunnery Table VII evaluations
LEAVE A COMMENT