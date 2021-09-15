Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling [Image 12 of 12]

    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force 1st Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II, right, conducts air-to-air refueling with a Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J helicopter assigned to the Air Rescue Wing in Naha, left, off the coast of Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The helicopter air-to-air refueling was part of a bilateral training mission between the USAF and JASDF. Bilateral training missions focus on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces, provide units with training for air expeditionary force tasking, and keep the Indo-Pacific Region safe and secure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:15
    Photo ID: 6862591
    VIRIN: 210915-F-GD090-0520
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 63.68 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Air Force
    JASDF
    HAAR
    Indo-PACOM
    353rd SOW

