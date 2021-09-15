A U.S. Air Force 1st Special Operations Squadron MC-130J Commando II, right, conducts air-to-air refueling with a Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J helicopter assigned to the Air Rescue Wing in Naha, left, off the coast of Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The helicopter air-to-air refueling was part of a bilateral training mission between the USAF and JASDF. Bilateral training missions focus on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces, provide units with training for air expeditionary force tasking, and keep the Indo-Pacific Region safe and secure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:15 Photo ID: 6862591 VIRIN: 210915-F-GD090-0520 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 63.68 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.