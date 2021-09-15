A Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J helicopter assigned to the Air Rescue Wing in Naha participates in a bilateral training exercise held off the coast of Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The helicopter received fuel from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, during a bilateral training mission between the USAF and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 19:15
|Photo ID:
|6862585
|VIRIN:
|210915-F-GD090-0489
|Resolution:
|7687x5125
|Size:
|40.29 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS
