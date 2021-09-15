Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling [Image 9 of 12]

    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J helicopter assigned to the Air Rescue Wing in Naha participates in a bilateral training exercise held off the coast of Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The helicopter received fuel from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, during a bilateral training mission between the USAF and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:15
    Photo ID: 6862585
    VIRIN: 210915-F-GD090-0489
    Resolution: 7687x5125
    Size: 40.29 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling
    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Air Force
    JASDF
    HAAR
    Indo-PACOM
    353rd SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT