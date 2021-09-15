A Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J helicopter assigned to the Air Rescue Wing in Naha participates in a bilateral training exercise held off the coast of Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The helicopter received fuel from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, during a bilateral training mission between the USAF and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:15 Photo ID: 6862585 VIRIN: 210915-F-GD090-0489 Resolution: 7687x5125 Size: 40.29 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.