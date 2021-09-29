Army training management command welcomes new leader

Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon passes the U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management flag to Col. Andrew Clark (left), officially transferring command of SATMO to Clark from Lt. Col. Alex Duran (far right), during a Sept. 29 ceremony at SATMO headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Wilson)

