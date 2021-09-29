Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon passes the U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management flag to Col. Andrew Clark (left), officially transferring command of SATMO to Clark from Lt. Col. Alex Duran (far right), during a Sept. 29 ceremony at SATMO headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6862398
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-S1258-001
|Resolution:
|3465x2310
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army training management command welcomes new leader, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
