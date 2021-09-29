Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort were Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee in Section 60

The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon, marines from the “The President’s Own” Marine Band, and marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 29, 2021.



Gee died on Aug. 26, 2021, as a result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. Twelve other service members from the U.S. Marines Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army died in the same attack supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Gee was assigned to the Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



Jarod Gee, Sgt. Gee’s husband, received the U.S. flag from her service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

