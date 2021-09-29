Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort were Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee in Section 60 [Image 25 of 36]

    Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort were Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee in Section 60

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon, marines from the “The President’s Own” Marine Band, and marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 29, 2021.

    Gee died on Aug. 26, 2021, as a result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. Twelve other service members from the U.S. Marines Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army died in the same attack supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Gee was assigned to the Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

    Jarod Gee, Sgt. Gee’s husband, received the U.S. flag from her service.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    This work, Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort were Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee in Section 60 [Image 36 of 36], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

