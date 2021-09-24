Capital Shield 2021

September 24, 2021 | Naval Support Activity Indian Head, Md. – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct Capital Shield aboard Naval Support Activity Indian Head, Md, on Sept. 24, 2021. Capital Shield is conducted to give CBIRF personnel experience with an amphibious response in the event that CBIRF is called to respond, and conventional roads are unavailable. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Kristian S. KarstenReleased)



