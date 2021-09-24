Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capital Shield 2021 [Image 14 of 29]

    Capital Shield 2021

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristian Karsten 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    September 24, 2021 | Naval Support Activity Indian Head, Md. – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct Capital Shield aboard Naval Support Activity Indian Head, Md, on Sept. 24, 2021. Capital Shield is conducted to give CBIRF personnel experience with an amphibious response in the event that CBIRF is called to respond, and conventional roads are unavailable. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Kristian S. KarstenReleased)

    This work, Capital Shield 2021 [Image 29 of 29], by SSgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    landing
    capital
    amphibious
    Marines
    cbirf
    Thinkcbirf

