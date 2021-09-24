September 24, 2021 | Naval Support Activity Indian Head, Md. – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct Capital Shield aboard Naval Support Activity Indian Head, Md, on Sept. 24, 2021. Capital Shield is conducted to give CBIRF personnel experience with an amphibious response in the event that CBIRF is called to respond, and conventional roads are unavailable. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Kristian S. KarstenReleased)
LEAVE A COMMENT
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6862048
|VIRIN:
|210924-M-ZH551-0104
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capital Shield 2021 [Image 29 of 29], by SSgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT