Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Surgical Tech – HM2 Stephanie Manamon [Image 2 of 2]

    I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Surgical Tech – HM2 Stephanie Manamon

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Inspect from the Tech… Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stephanie Manamon, and surgical technologist, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, is responsible for ensuring proper procedures in the sterile processing department for all gear used in surgical cases. A typical day for the Falmouth, Massachusetts native has her and other surgical techs assisting in the Main OR during all surgical cases. They clean, disinfect, and ensure proper sterilization has taken place for all gear being used. They pull all the instrumentation and consumables required for each surgery performed and help prepare the room with the circulating nurse. Upon completion of every surgery case, they then take charge of all the used equipment to prepare for the disinfection and sterilization processes. That rinse and repeat process is stringently replicated for all cases (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 11:54
    Photo ID: 6861668
    VIRIN: 210928-N-HU933-671
    Resolution: 5326x3864
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Surgical Tech – HM2 Stephanie Manamon [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Surgical Tech – HM2 Stephanie Manamon
    I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Surgical Tech – HM2 Stephanie Manamon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I Am Navy Medicine &ndash; and Navy Surgical Tech &ndash; HM2 Stephanie Manamon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    corpsman
    nhb
    surgical tech
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT