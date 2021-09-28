I Am Navy Medicine – and Navy Surgical Tech – HM2 Stephanie Manamon

Inspect from the Tech… Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stephanie Manamon, and surgical technologist, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, is responsible for ensuring proper procedures in the sterile processing department for all gear used in surgical cases. A typical day for the Falmouth, Massachusetts native has her and other surgical techs assisting in the Main OR during all surgical cases. They clean, disinfect, and ensure proper sterilization has taken place for all gear being used. They pull all the instrumentation and consumables required for each surgery performed and help prepare the room with the circulating nurse. Upon completion of every surgery case, they then take charge of all the used equipment to prepare for the disinfection and sterilization processes. That rinse and repeat process is stringently replicated for all cases (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

