PSAB F-16’s Participate in Counter UAS Exercise

An F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 121st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off during a counter UAS exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 8, 2021. The event was part of an ongoing series of integration missions between U.S. Air Force Central and partner nations to ensure the security and stability of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)
