F-16 Fighting Falcons with the 121st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi to the runway during a counter UAS exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 8, 2021. The event was part of an ongoing series of integration missions between U.S. Air Force Central and partner nations to ensure the security and stability of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 03:49 Photo ID: 6861180 VIRIN: 210731-F-IY571-1515 Resolution: 3343x2388 Size: 409.85 KB Location: SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB F-16’s Participate in Counter UAS Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.