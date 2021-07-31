Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB F-16’s Participate in Counter UAS Exercise [Image 2 of 10]

    PSAB F-16’s Participate in Counter UAS Exercise

    SAUDI ARABIA

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcons with the 121st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi to the runway during a counter UAS exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 8, 2021. The event was part of an ongoing series of integration missions between U.S. Air Force Central and partner nations to ensure the security and stability of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 03:49
    This work, PSAB F-16's Participate in Counter UAS Exercise, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

