    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines give a helping hand [Image 7 of 10]

    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines give a helping hand

    ANCON, PERU

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Rear Admiral José Enrique Hernandez Samanez, left, Commandant of the Peruvian Marine Corps, Janet Taipe, center, a teacher for the school Our Lady of La Paz and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jesse Stacy, right, an OIE planner with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS, discuss the improvements made to the school during a community relations event in Ancon, Peru, Sept. 25, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 22:49
    Photo ID: 6861008
    VIRIN: 210925-M-LG425-1295
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: ANCON, PE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines give a helping hand [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Nicolas Atehortua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    U.S. Marines
    MARFORSOUTH
    Enduring Promise
    Promesa Duradera
    UNITASLXII

