UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines give a helping hand

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Crystle Douglass, a maintenance management advisor with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS, paints bricks during a community relations event in Ancon, Peru, Sept. 25, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

