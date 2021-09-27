Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines and partner nations HADR training

    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines and partner nations HADR training

    ANCON, PERU

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S., Brazilian, and Peruvian Marines conduct a simulated casualty evacuation during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training evolution at the Base de Infanteria de Marina, Peru, Sept. 27, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. The service members completed a series of training events in order to build trust, enhance confidence and strengthen interoperability to better prepare us for a combined, multinational response to emerging crises or natural disasters. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines and partner nations HADR training [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Adaezia Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    HADR
    Disaster Relief
    Humanitarian Assistance
    U.S. Marines
    Partnership
    USOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    Peruvian Marines
    Brazilian Marines
    Promessa Duradoura
    UNITASLXII
    Columbian Marines

