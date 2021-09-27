UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines and partner nations HADR training

U.S., Brazilian, and Peruvian Marines conduct a simulated casualty evacuation during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training evolution at the Base de Infanteria de Marina, Peru, Sept. 27, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. The service members completed a series of training events in order to build trust, enhance confidence and strengthen interoperability to better prepare us for a combined, multinational response to emerging crises or natural disasters. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez)

