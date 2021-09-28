Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational service members and distinguished visitors pose for a photo

    Multinational service members and distinguished visitors pose for a photo

    LIMA, PERU

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMA, Peru (Sept. 28, 2021) Multinational service members and distinguished visitors pose for a photo aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft attached to the “Golden Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 during an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission flight in support of UNITAS LXII. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    LIMA, PE 
    U.S. Southern Command
    Peru
    U.S. Navy
    VP-9
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    UNITASLXII

