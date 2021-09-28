Teaching aboard P-8A Aircraft

LIMA, Peru (Sept. 28, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Esteban Vasquez shows Peruvian head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, General Manual Gomez De La Torre different functions aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft attached to the “Golden Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 before an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission flight during UNITAS LXII at Peruvian Air Force Base Group 8, Sept. 28, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

