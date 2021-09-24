Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little Dragons celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 5]

    Little Dragons celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Roslyn Eskew, daughter of Lindsay Eskew, 403rd Mission Support Group budget analyst, displays her newly assembled mini piñata inside the Youth Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 24, 2021. Throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Keesler will also host a Hispanic leaders panel and a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Dragons celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Mini Pinata making

