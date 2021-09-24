Little Dragons celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Lailah Odom, daughter of U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Marcus Odom, 334th Training Squadron command and control training superintendent, assembles a mini piñata inside the Youth Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 24, 2021. Throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Keesler will also host a Hispanic leaders panel and a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

