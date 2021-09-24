Little Dragons celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Aria Davis, daughter of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aisha Davis, 81st Training Wing inspector general superintendent, decorates a mini piñata inside the Youth Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 24, 2021. Throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Keesler will also host a Hispanic leaders panel and a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

Date Taken: 09.24.2021
Location: BILOXI, MS, US