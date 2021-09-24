Little Dragons celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Brooklynn Coleman, daughter of U.S. Army Sgt. Maurice Coleman, 859th Engineer Company (Mississippi Army National Guard) interior electrician, Pascagoula Armory, Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Zoey Patrick, daughter of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zackery Patrick, 334th Training Squadron instructor, assemble mini piñatas inside the Youth Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 24, 2021. Throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Keesler will also host a Hispanic leaders panel and a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

