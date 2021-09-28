Barksdale Airman saves a life and takes home a trophy

Senior Airman Mikhayla Waugaman, 2d Communications Squadron executive communications technician, poses for a photo with the 2021 Patriot of the Year trophy at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 28, 2021. Waugaman was put up for the Patriot Award for her life-saving efforts on a Bomber Task Force deployment at the beginning of 2021 where she saved the life of a drowning snorkeler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

