    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale Airman saves a life and takes home a trophy

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mikhayla Waugaman, 2d Communications Squadron executive communications technician, poses for a photo with the 2021 Patriot of the Year trophy at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 28, 2021. Waugaman was put up for the Patriot Award for her life-saving efforts on a Bomber Task Force deployment at the beginning of 2021 where she saved the life of a drowning snorkeler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 16:17
    Photo ID: 6860681
    VIRIN: 210928-F-OT290-1005
    Resolution: 5737x3186
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Airman saves a life and takes home a trophy, by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd BW

