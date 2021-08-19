Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John Deere Employees Donate School Supplies for NC Guard Families [Image 8 of 16]

    John Deere Employees Donate School Supplies for NC Guard Families

    CARY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers help employees of John Deere Turf and Utility Division load donated school supplies as part of the corporation's 2021 Backpack Brigade Drive for North Carolina National Guard Family Programs in Cary, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2021. Members of the company's military appreciation group, North Carolina Military Employee Resource Group, joined NCNG Soldiers to load the supplies in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for transport from the company's offices in Cary to NCNG headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, for later distribution to Guard families statewide. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released)

