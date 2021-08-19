John Deere Employees Donate School Supplies for NC Guard Families

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers help employees of John Deere Turf and Utility Division load donated school supplies as part of the corporation's 2021 Backpack Brigade Drive for North Carolina National Guard Family Programs in Cary, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2021. Members of the company's military appreciation group, North Carolina Military Employee Resource Group, joined NCNG Soldiers to load the supplies in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for transport from the company's offices in Cary to NCNG headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, for later distribution to Guard families statewide. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released)

