John Deere Employees Donate School Supplies for NC Guard Families

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Family Programs staff unload school supplies donated by John Deere Turf and Utility Division as part of the corporation's 2021 Backpack Brigade Drive for NCNG Family Programs at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2021. Members of the company's military appreciation group, North Carolina Military Employee Resource Group, joined NCNG Soldiers earlier in the day to load the supplies in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for transport from the company's offices in Cary to NCNG headquarters for later distribution to Guard families statewide. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released)

