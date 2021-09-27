U.S. Air Force Airmen form a pass-and-receiving line handing off another large donated of baby strollers, blankets and other much needed items from local New Jersey residents at TF Liberty Village 3, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 27, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 14:47 Photo ID: 6860431 VIRIN: 210927-Z-CH590-0195 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 7.73 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local donations helps support TF Liberty Village 3, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.