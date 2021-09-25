USS Billings Sailors Man The Rails During Sea and Anchor Detail

210925-N-KY668-1335

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Sept. 25, 2021) – Sailors man the rails during sea and anchor detail on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), as the ship prepares to pull into Ponce, Puerto Rico, Sept. 25, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

