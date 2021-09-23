Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Sioux City Commanding Officer Fires an M203 Grenade Launcher During a Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Sioux City Commanding Officer Fires an M203 Grenade Launcher During a Live-Fire Exercise

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210923-N-YD864-1057
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 23, 2021) -- Cmdr. Brad Tonder, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), fires an M203 grenade launcher during a live- fire exercise, Sept. 23, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6860233
    VIRIN: 210923-N-YD864-1057
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sioux City Commanding Officer Fires an M203 Grenade Launcher During a Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lcs
    us 4th fleet
    sioux city
    jitfs

