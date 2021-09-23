USS Sioux City Sailors Participate in an M203 Grenade Launcher Live-Fire Exercise

210923-N-YD864-1033

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 23, 2021) -- Chief Gunner’s Mate Jay Rio and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Wawrzenski participate in an M203 grenade launcher live-fire exercise aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Sept. 23, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

