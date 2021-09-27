Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210927-N-OJ308-2010 [Image 1 of 2]

    210927-N-OJ308-2010

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210927-N-OJ308-2010
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2021) Cryptologic Technicians (Technical) 1st Class Jared Kirlin, left, and Joshua Moore, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), place a chaff rod into a magazine, Sept. 27, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 11:54
    Photo ID: 6860149
    VIRIN: 210927-N-OJ308-2010
    Resolution: 5944x3963
    Size: 935.09 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210927-N-OJ308-2010 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    USS Iwo Jima
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    SIXTHFLT
    IWOARG

