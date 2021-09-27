210927-N-OJ308-2010

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2021) Cryptologic Technicians (Technical) 1st Class Jared Kirlin, left, and Joshua Moore, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), place a chaff rod into a magazine, Sept. 27, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 11:54 Photo ID: 6860149 VIRIN: 210927-N-OJ308-2010 Resolution: 5944x3963 Size: 935.09 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210927-N-OJ308-2010 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.