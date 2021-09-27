DIWG Balloon Pop Ceremony

Airmen dig, Sept. 27, 2021 at Totem Park on Minot Air Force Base, ND. The Minot Diversity and Inclusion Working Group held the ceremony to come together and release negative strongholds of racial inequality, discrimination, and injustice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jesse Jenny)

Date Taken: 09.27.2021
Date Posted: 09.28.2021
Photo by A1C Jesse Jenny