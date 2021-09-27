Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Museum volunteers visit artifact storage facility [Image 4 of 5]

    Museum volunteers visit artifact storage facility

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Toni Deetz-Rock, Curator and Deputy Director at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful interpretation for museum volunteers during a tour of the museum’s artifact storage facility onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Museum volunteers visit artifact storage facility [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

