    DIWG Balloon Pop Ceremony [Image 14 of 21]

    DIWG Balloon Pop Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen plant a tree, Sept. 28, 2021 at Totem Park on Minot Air Force Base, ND. The Minot Diversity and Inclusion Working Group held the ceremony to come together and release negative strongholds of racial inequality, discrimination, and injustice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jesse Jenny)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 11:45
    Photo ID: 6860131
    VIRIN: 210927-F-IP597-014
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIWG Balloon Pop Ceremony [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Jesse Jenny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Team Minot
    Jesse Jenny

