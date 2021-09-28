Sergeants Brittany Guadalupe and Adilene Sanchez not only share the bond of being drill instructors together on Parris Island, but also a years-long friendship that dates back to their entry level training at Low Altitude Air Defense School (LAAD).



(Photo courtesy of Sgt. Brittany Guadalupe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 10:03 Photo ID: 6859807 VIRIN: 210914-M-XU431-0443 Resolution: 356x583 Size: 99.88 KB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAAD Up [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.