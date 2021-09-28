Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAAD Up

    LAAD Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Sergeants Brittany Guadalupe and Adilene Sanchez not only share the bond of being drill instructors together on Parris Island, but also a years-long friendship that dates back to their entry level training at Low Altitude Air Defense School (LAAD).

    (Photo courtesy of Sgt. Brittany Guadalupe)

