Training doesn’t take a day off for this U.S. Navy Sailor

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Andrea Navar, a Navy Reservist from San Diego, Calif. assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, stands near a static display at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

