    Training doesn’t take a day off for this U.S. Navy Sailor

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Andrea Navar, a Navy Reservist from San Diego, Calif. assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, stands near a static display at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 10:03
    Photo ID: 6859806
    VIRIN: 210925-N-BT677-0029
    Resolution: 6810x4492
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training doesn’t take a day off for this U.S. Navy Sailor, by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier
    Navy Reserve
    Master-at-Arms

