A U.S. Army Soldier runs in the morning sun at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sept. 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6859636
|VIRIN:
|210928-A-MD562-025
|Resolution:
|1676x2514
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Foot After Another, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
