Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One Foot After Another

    One Foot After Another

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    A U.S. Army Soldier runs in the morning sun at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sept. 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 08:31
    Photo ID: 6859636
    VIRIN: 210928-A-MD562-025
    Resolution: 1676x2514
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Foot After Another, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT