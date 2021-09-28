Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 08:31 Photo ID: 6859636 VIRIN: 210928-A-MD562-025 Resolution: 1676x2514 Size: 3.65 MB Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, One Foot After Another, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.