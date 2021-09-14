Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Carter 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210915-N-RB149-1088 BOHOL SEA (Sept. 15 2021) Gunners Mate 3rd Class Stephanie Lopez, a native of Baldwin Park, California, performs maintenance on a Mark 38 25mm machine gun system on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 15, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 08:43
    Photo ID: 6859553
    VIRIN: 210914-N-RB149-1088
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

