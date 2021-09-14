210915-N-RB149-1032 BOHOL SEA (Sept. 15 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Justin Smith, a native of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, performs maintenance on the ship’s security camera network aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 15, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 08:46 Photo ID: 6859546 VIRIN: 210914-N-RB149-1032 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.96 MB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Hometown: LAWRENCEBURG, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.