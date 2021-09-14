Capt. Sydney Sloan, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion element chief, conducts a health promotion Best-S.E.L.F. (Shape Up/Eat Right/Live Well/Fit to Fight) class at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 15, 2021. Incirlik’s health promotion team hosts events like the weekly InBody walk-in and the Best-S.E.L.F. class to educate personnel healthy living and lifestyle choices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gary Hilton II