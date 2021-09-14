Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base [Image 4 of 5]

    Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Capt. Sydney Sloan, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion element chief, conducts a health promotion Best-S.E.L.F. (Shape Up/Eat Right/Live Well/Fit to Fight) class at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 15, 2021. Incirlik’s health promotion team hosts events like the weekly InBody walk-in and the Best-S.E.L.F. class to educate personnel healthy living and lifestyle choices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:29
    Photo ID: 6859507
    VIRIN: 210915-F-IK699-038
    Resolution: 7579x4737
    Size: 19.78 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base
    Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base
    Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base
    Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base
    Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Incirlik Air Base

    readiness

    Health Promotion

    Team Titans

    39th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    readiness
    Health Promotion
    Team Titans
    39th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT