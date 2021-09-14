Capt. Sydney Sloan, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion element chief, conducts a health promotion Best-S.E.L.F. (Shape Up/Eat Right/Live Well/Fit to Fight) class at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 15, 2021. Incirlik’s health promotion team hosts events like the weekly InBody walk-in and the Best-S.E.L.F. class to educate personnel healthy living and lifestyle choices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 03:29
|Photo ID:
|6859507
|VIRIN:
|210915-F-IK699-038
|Resolution:
|7579x4737
|Size:
|19.78 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik
LEAVE A COMMENT