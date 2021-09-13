Capt. Sydney Sloan, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion element chief (right), and Senior Airman Gloriann Manapsal, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion technician (left), promote making healthy choices at the Sultan’s Inn Dining Facility on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 9, 2021. The health promotion team provides a range of evidenced-based interventions via programs and services that facilitate healthy living as the default lifestyle choice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:29 Photo ID: 6859504 VIRIN: 210914-F-IK699-001 Resolution: 5709x3707 Size: 17.74 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Health Promotion duo optimizes health on Incirlik Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.