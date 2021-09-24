Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 24, 2021

    307th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 24, 2021

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ovalle, incoming senior enlisted advisor, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, passes the colors to Master Sgt. Mathew Wilkerson during the 307th MI Battalion change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Sept. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 02:02
    Photo ID: 6859463
    VIRIN: 210924-A-DO858-0066
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF
    307thMI

