    2021 Cherry Point Air Show [Image 10 of 12]

    2021 Cherry Point Air Show

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Nygaard     

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    An F-35 Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 performs during the 2021 Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2021. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 23:13
    Photo ID: 6859377
    VIRIN: 210926-M-PH073-0114
    Resolution: 5071x3381
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Cherry Point Air Show [Image 12 of 12], by CWO2 Bryan Nygaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Community Relations
    Aerial Refuel
    2021 Air Show
    2021 Cherry Point Air Show

