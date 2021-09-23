Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Jungle Penetrator [Image 45 of 46]

    Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Jungle Penetrator

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Schofield Barracks, HI — Students from class #11-21 of the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division executed a medical evacuation and a jungle penetrator hoist training exercise on September 23, 2021 at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This training allows Jungle students to demonstrate the knowledge they have gained throughout JOTC by evacuating a casualty in a jungle environment.

    The Jungle Operations Training Course spans 12 days through which students execute a 12 day program of instruction. Subjects focus on jungle mobility training, waterborne operations, combat tracking, jungle tactics, survival training, and situational training exercises at the squad level. Graduates of the JOTC learn tactics, techniques, and procedures required to fight, win, and survive within any jungle environment. The course consists of two weeks of training following the crawl, walk, run methodology embedded within each activity as well as the overall training path. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Medical Evacuation
    Lightning Academy
    Jungle Training
    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Jungle Penetrator Hoist Training

